Colton Dach News: Puts away goal
Dach scored a goal and added six hits in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.
This was Dach's second game back in the lineup since his Feb. 24 call-up from AHL Rockford. The 22-year-old was playing on the wing Thursday, but he could be pressed into action as a center after Nick Foligno (undisclosed) left the contest. Dach is up to two goals, five points, 20 shots, 51 hits and a plus-1 rating through 15 NHL appearances. He hasn't proven himself enough to be a factor in most redraft formats, but dynasty managers should keep an eye on his production over the remainder of the campaign.
