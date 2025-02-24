Colton Dach News: Recalled by Chicago

Dach was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Dach was sent to the AHL ahead of the NHL's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he'll rejoin the Blackhawks ahead of their upcoming three-game road trip. Over 13 appearances with Chicago this year, he's recorded a goal, three assists, 41 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 11:35 of ice time.