Colton Dach headshot

Colton Dach News: Recalled by Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Dach was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Dach was sent to the AHL ahead of the NHL's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he'll rejoin the Blackhawks ahead of their upcoming three-game road trip. Over 13 appearances with Chicago this year, he's recorded a goal, three assists, 41 hits and eight blocked shots while averaging 11:35 of ice time.

Colton Dach
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
