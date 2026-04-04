Colton Dach headshot

Colton Dach News: Removed from LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Dach (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Dach hasn't been in the lineup since March 10 due to an injury, and he is in line to be a healthy scratch against Vegas on Saturday. He has produced three goals, 10 points, 52 shots on net and 195 hits across 56 games between Edmonton and Chicago this season.

Colton Dach
Edmonton Oilers
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