Colton Dach News: Removed from LTIR
Dach (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Dach hasn't been in the lineup since March 10 due to an injury, and he is in line to be a healthy scratch against Vegas on Saturday. He has produced three goals, 10 points, 52 shots on net and 195 hits across 56 games between Edmonton and Chicago this season.
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