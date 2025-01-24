Colton Dach News: Scores first NHL goal

Dach scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Dach's tally was the first of NHL career, coming in his 10th game. The 22-year-old tied the game at 1-1 at 16:29 of the first period. Dach has four points, 13 shots on net, 32 hits and an even plus-minus rating so far. He won't be an option for all fantasy managers, but he's got a bit of scoring upside and physicality for those in deeper formats.