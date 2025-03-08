Colton Dach News: Snags helper

Dach produced an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and seven PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Dach showed off a couple of different skill sets, earning a helper on an Alex Vlasic tally in the second period before fighting Justin Barron in the third. The fight was prompted by Barron's hit on Frank Nazar. Dach has three points, 13 PIM and 23 hits over his last six outings, and he's starting to see top-six minutes at even strength. The 22-year-old has a total of seven points, 17 PIM, 24 shots on net and 68 hits across 20 appearances as a rookie.