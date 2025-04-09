Colton Parayko Injury: Could play in one of last two games

Parayko (knee) is on the Blues' road trip and could play either Saturday in Seattle or Tuesday at home versus Utah, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Parayko won't face the Oilers on Wednesday, but he is nearing a return. The Blues seem to want to get him back prior to the playoffs to make sure he's good to play. Once Parayko returns, Tyler Tucker would be the obvious choice to exit the lineup.