Colton Parayko Injury: Not expected to play Sunday
Parayko (back) is slated to miss Sunday's game in Anaheim.
Parayko is set to miss his fifth consecutive contest against the Ducks. The right-shot blueliner has averaged 22:24 of ice time over 58 appearances this season, and as a result of the Blues dealing Justin Faulk to the Red Wings on Friday, Parayko might receive an uptick in responsibilities once he's fully healthy and back in the lineup. The 32-year-old Parayko's next chance to suit up will be at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th10 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions29 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 1880 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25134 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More