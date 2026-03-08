Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko Injury: Not expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Parayko (back) is slated to miss Sunday's game in Anaheim.

Parayko is set to miss his fifth consecutive contest against the Ducks. The right-shot blueliner has averaged 22:24 of ice time over 58 appearances this season, and as a result of the Blues dealing Justin Faulk to the Red Wings on Friday, Parayko might receive an uptick in responsibilities once he's fully healthy and back in the lineup. The 32-year-old Parayko's next chance to suit up will be at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
