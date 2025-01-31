Fantasy Hockey
Colton Parayko

Colton Parayko Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Parayko (illness) did not take the ice for warmups and won't play Friday versus the Avalanche, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Parayko has been massive for the Blues this season with 11 goals and 28 points over 51 appearances. This will be his first absence of the campaign. Matt Kessel is expected to enter the lineup, while Ryan Suter figures to take on a larger role on the blue line. Parayko's next chance to play is Sunday in Utah.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
