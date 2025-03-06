Fantasy Hockey
Colton Parayko Injury: Out at least six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Parayko will have a scope on his left knee and be re-evaluated in six weeks, the Blues announced Thursday.

Parayko has 15 goals, 35 points, 90 hits and 140 blocks in 62 appearances this season. His timetable suggests that he won't be back before the end of the regular season, but Parayko might be an option if the Blues manage to make it into the playoffs. Nick Leddy will probably be asked to play a bigger role in Parayko's absence, while Tyler Tucker is likely to start playing regularly after spending the Blues' past six games as a healthy scratch.

