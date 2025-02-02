Colton Parayko Injury: Questionable vs. Utah

Parayko (illness) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Utah, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Parayko missed Friday's 5-0 loss to Colorado due to the illness. He has 11 goals, 28 points, 80 hits and 122 blocks in 51 appearances in 2024-25. If Parayko is able to draw back into the lineup Sunday, then Matt Kessel will probably be a healthy scratch.