Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Parayko (back) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's game in Seattle, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday that Parayko is feeling better and is with the team on its road trip, though he won't be an option for Wednesday's game. Following that matchup, the Blues will play in San Jose on Friday and in Anaheim on Sunday, so Parayko may return to the lineup sometime before the team returns to St. Louis.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
5 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 18
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
75 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
129 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
162 days ago