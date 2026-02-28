Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko Injury: Slated to miss next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Parayko is expected to miss Saturday's game against New Jersey and Sunday's match in Minnesota due to back spasms, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko has a goal, 14 points, 16 PIM, 67 hits and 141 blocks in 58 appearances with St. Louis in 2025-26. Matt Kessel is set to draw into the lineup due to Parayko's absence. The 32-year-old Parayko might be an option to return Wednesday in Seattle.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
2 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 18
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
72 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
126 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
159 days ago