Colton Parayko Injury: Slated to miss next two games
Parayko is expected to miss Saturday's game against New Jersey and Sunday's match in Minnesota due to back spasms, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Parayko has a goal, 14 points, 16 PIM, 67 hits and 141 blocks in 58 appearances with St. Louis in 2025-26. Matt Kessel is set to draw into the lineup due to Parayko's absence. The 32-year-old Parayko might be an option to return Wednesday in Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Feb. 26th2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions21 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, December 1872 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25126 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights159 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Parayko See More