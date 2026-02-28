Colton Parayko Injury: Slated to miss next two games

Parayko is expected to miss Saturday's game against New Jersey and Sunday's match in Minnesota due to back spasms, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Parayko has a goal, 14 points, 16 PIM, 67 hits and 141 blocks in 58 appearances with St. Louis in 2025-26. Matt Kessel is set to draw into the lineup due to Parayko's absence. The 32-year-old Parayko might be an option to return Wednesday in Seattle.