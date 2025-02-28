Colton Parayko News: Adds insurance tally

Parayko scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Parayko has two goals and two assists over his last three games. He picked up five points and a plus-7 rating across eight outings in February as he continues to march toward a career year. The 31-year-old blueliner is up to 14 goals, 33 points, 114 shots on net, 133 blocks, 87 hits and a plus-8 rating through 59 contests in a top-pairing role.