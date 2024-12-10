Colton Parayko News: Adds shorthanded helper
Parayko notched a shorthanded assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.
Parayko has a goal and two helpers over his last three games. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to play massive minutes on the Blues' top pairing. He's up to 15 points, 54 shots on net, 43 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 29 appearances. While his power-play usage is minimal and hasn't led to any additional offense, Parayko's physicality makes him an option in some fantasy formats.
