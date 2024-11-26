Colton Parayko News: Deals assist Monday

Parayko recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Parayko ended a four-game slump with a helpers on Zachary Bolduc's third-period tally. Averaging a career-high 24:54 of ice time per game, Parayko has essentially served as the Blues' top defenseman this year. He has 12 points, 44 shots on net, 37 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 23 outings. His offense isn't anywhere near top-tier for a blueliner, but his all-around production is plenty valuable in most fantasy formats.