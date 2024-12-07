Fantasy Hockey
Colton Parayko headshot

Colton Parayko News: Delivers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Parayko registered an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Parayko has a goal and an assist over his last two outings. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to impress as the Blues' top blueliner, though more for his all-around play than his offense. He's at 14 points, 53 shots on net, 42 hits, 74 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating across 28 appearances.

