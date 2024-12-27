Colton Parayko News: Deposits empty-netter

Parayko scored a shorthanded empty-net goal, fired two shots on net, blocked two shots and added two hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Parayko wrapped up the scoring in this contest with the second shorthanded goal of his career. He's up to 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) through 37 outings this season, with two of those points coming shorthanded. He's also offered steady non-scoring numbers with 69 shots on net, 53 hits, 90 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating while playing in a top-pairing role.