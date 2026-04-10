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Colton Parayko News: Grabs goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Parayko scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Parayko netted the lone tally of Thursday's third period to bring the Blues within one goal. Despite struggling to find the back of the net this year after his career year for goals a season ago, Thursday's twine finder was his second across his last four games. He's trending in the right direction offensively and now has 17 points, 99 shots on net, 92 hits and 168 blocked shots through 73 games this season. Parayko offers strong fantasy value for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs in leagues that place a premium on category coverage.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
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