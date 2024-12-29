Colton Parayko News: Leading St. Louis' back end

Parayko distributed two primary assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Parayko set up both of his team's goals in the loss. It was the 31-year-old's third multi-point effort of the campaign. The right-shot blueliner has followed up a five-game scoring drought with one goal and four helpers over his last three games. It's just the second time in 2024-25 that Parayko has had a point streak of at least three games. The hulking 6-foot-6 blueliner is spearheading St. Louis' defensemen in scoring with six goals and 21 points through 38 contests. Parayko is in line to set new career highs in goals, assists and points in his 10th NHL season.