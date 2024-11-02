Colton Parayko News: Massive three-point game in win

Parayko scored twice and had an assist Saturday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Parayko bombs are a thing of beauty. Both goals were one-timers -- the first from the right point and the second from the top of the left circle as a Mitch Marner penalty expired. Parayko has three goals and eight points in 12 games this season. If Philip Broberg (lower body) misses time, Parayko will chew up more minutes and power-play time. Check your wire just in case Parayko is lurking there.