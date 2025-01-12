Colton Parayko News: Nets PP goal Saturday

Parayko scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Parayko has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, and even though he went pointless in the Blues' previous two contests, he returned to the scoresheet with his third-period goal in this one. This means the 31-year-old blueliner has either recorded a goal or an assist in six of his last nine appearances, tallying eight points (three goals, five helpers) in that stretch. With 24 points across 44 appearances this season, Parayko is definitely on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 35 points in a season, a feat he's accomplished in three different campaigns.