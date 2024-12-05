Colton Parayko News: Pokes home game-winner

Parayko scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Parayko, fresh off of being named to Team Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off roster Wednesday, celebrated with the game-winning goal Thursday. He poked in a loose puck 2:25 into overtime for his first goal since Nov. 7. While he hasn't had the steadiest offense, the 31-year-old blueliner is playing a huge role on the Blues' top pairing. He's at 13 points, 53 shots on net, 40 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances, putting him on pace to challenge for his first career 40-point campaign.