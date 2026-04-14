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Colton Parayko News: Scores again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Parayko scored a goal, added seven PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Parayko's offense has come on strong late in the season with three goals and an assist over his last six games. It's too little and too late to help the Blues now, but it's an encouraging sign after he failed to score before February. The defenseman has four goals, 18 points, 102 shots on net, 169 blocked shots, 94 hits and a minus-6 rating over 75 appearances in a top-four role.

Colton Parayko
St. Louis Blues
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