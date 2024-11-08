Colton Parayko News: Snipes goal in loss

Parayko lit the lamp on his only shot in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Parayko tied the contest at 1-1 late in the first period by ripping one top shelf past Connor Ingram. It was Parayko's fourth marker in his last six games. The right-shot blueliner added three blocks, one hit and a minus-1 rating to go along with a team-high 26:43 of ice time. Parayko is off to a great start in 2024-25, and he should be able to cruise past the 26 points he registered across 82 regular-season games in 2023-24 if he can stay healthy. Overall, the former Stanley Cup champion has logged four goals, five assists and a plus-1 rating through 14 appearances.