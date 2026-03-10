Colton Parayko News: Suiting up against Islanders
Parayko (back) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's home matchup against the Islanders.
Parayko is set to play in just his second game following the Olympic break. The right-shot blueliner will skate on the No. 2 pairing next to Theo Lindstein, who is making his NHL debut Tuesday. Justin Holl and Matt Kessel will be healthy scratches on the blue line for St. Louis against the Islanders.
