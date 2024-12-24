Colton Parayko News: Two-point effort Monday

Parayko notched two assists in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

He had a hand in the final two goals of Dylan Holloway's hat trick. Parayko snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, and it was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 2. On the season, the veteran blueliner has five goals and 18 points in 36 appearances with 88 blocked shots, 67 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-4 rating.