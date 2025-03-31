Colton Sissons Injury: Considered week-to-week

The Predators announced Monday that Sissons (lower body) is considered week-to-week.

Sissons was banged up in Saturday's matchup against the Golden Knights, and he's apparently facing a multi-game absence late in the season. The Predators have just nine games remaining on their schedule, and it's unclear whether Sissons will return to the lineup before the regular-season finale against Dallas on April 16. Over 72 appearances this season, Sissons has recorded seven goals, 14 assists, 100 hits, 67 blocked shots and 22 PIM while averaging 14:22 of ice time.