Colton Sissons Injury: Exits with upper-body injury
Sissons (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Capitals.
Per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site, Sissons blocked a shot with his hand or wrist prior to his exit. With Thomas Novak (upper body) also questionable for Thursday's game versus the Panthers, the Predators may call on Mark Jankowski to rejoin the lineup after he was a healthy scratch Wednesday.
