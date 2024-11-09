Colton Sissons Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Sissons will be a game-time decision Saturday against Utah, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

According to Robby Stanley of NHL.com, Sissons was between Jonathan Marchessault and Gustav Nyquist during Saturday's morning skate. The 31-year-old Sissons could return after missing Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida. He has one goal, 12 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 18 hits through 13 outings this season.