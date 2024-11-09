Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Colton Sissons headshot

Colton Sissons Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Sissons will be a game-time decision Saturday against Utah, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

According to Robby Stanley of NHL.com, Sissons was between Jonathan Marchessault and Gustav Nyquist during Saturday's morning skate. The 31-year-old Sissons could return after missing Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida. He has one goal, 12 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 18 hits through 13 outings this season.

Colton Sissons
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now