Colton Sissons News: Assists in back-to-back games
Sissons produced an assist and two hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.
Sissons has a helper in each of the last two games, accounting for both of his assists this season. It's the first time he's been on the scoresheet in consecutive contests. The 31-year-old defensive forward has four points, 32 shots on net, 43 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 35 appearances. That lack of scoring production will keep him out of the conversation in most fantasy formats.
