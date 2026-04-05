Colton Sissons News: Buries goal in win
Sissons scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Sissons ended a 10-game goal drought Saturday, and his tally stood as the game-winner. He had just one assist during that slump. The 32-year-old is filling a bottom-six role, so a lack of offense shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He's earned just six goals with five assists, 70 shots on net, 85 hits, 44 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 61 appearances in his first year with the Golden Knights.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Sissons See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown28 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights189 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11March 11, 2025
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Gearing Up for Fantasy PlayoffsMarch 10, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Sissons See More