Colton Sissons News: Contributes helper Friday

Sissons produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

Sissons had eight points over 12 games in January after entering the month with just five points across his first 37 contests of the season. The 31-year-old's uptick in offense has helped him carve out a bit more ice time -- his average was 15:16 in January compared to 14:09 in the three months prior. The forward also has 66 hits, 49 blocked shots, 54 shots on net and a minus-12 rating this season, but he's set himself up well for a strong second half.