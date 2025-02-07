Colton Sissons News: Finds twine in Friday's loss

Sissons scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sissons responded to Frank Nazar's opening goal within 20 seconds. This tally ended a seven-game goal drought for Sissons. The 31-year-old forward has looked a bit more consistent since the calendar flipped to 2025, earning three of his six goals and nine of his 14 points over the last 15 contests. The veteran forward has added 58 shots on net, 76 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 52 appearances this season.