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Colton Sissons News: Finds twine in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Sissons scored a goal, added five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Mammoth in Game 6.

Sissons tallied at 9:39 of the third period, answered Kailer Yamamoto's tally for the Mammoth. With four points over six contests in the first round, Sissons showed his experience and value in a bottom-six role. He added six shots on net, 18 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating while primarily playing on the fourth line.

Colton Sissons
Vegas Golden Knights
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