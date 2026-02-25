Colton Sissons headshot

Colton Sissons News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Sissons scored a goal, added an assist, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Sissons missed 12 games before the Olympic break due to an upper-body injury. He saw 13:23 of ice time in his return, with the 32-year-old playing on the third line due to multiple absences around the Vegas lineup. He's likely to settle in on the fourth line, though he can move up if injuries pile up again. Sissons is up to eight points, 44 shots on net, 63 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 42 contests this season, so he's unlikely to carry much fantasy appeal.

