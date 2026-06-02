Colton Sissons News: Pockets helper in Game 1 win
Sissons logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Sissons set up Tomas Hertl for the game-winning tally with 3:24 left in the third period. The helper was just Sissons' third point in his last 11 contests. In the postseason, he has accumulated two goals, five helpers, 16 shots on net, 48 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 17 outings while filling a bottom-six role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Sissons See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 2142 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown85 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights246 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights253 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11March 11, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Sissons See More