Colton Sissons News: Pockets helper in Game 1 win

Sissons logged an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Sissons set up Tomas Hertl for the game-winning tally with 3:24 left in the third period. The helper was just Sissons' third point in his last 11 contests. In the postseason, he has accumulated two goals, five helpers, 16 shots on net, 48 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 17 outings while filling a bottom-six role.