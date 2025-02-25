Fantasy Hockey
Colton Sissons News: Produces helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Sissons notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Sissons hasn't been able to string together offense all that well, but he has eight points across his last 15 games. The 31-year-old forward helped out on a Michael McCarron tally in the third period of Tuesday's loss. For the season, Sissons is at 16 points, 64 shots on net, 81 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 56 appearances.

