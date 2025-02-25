Colton Sissons News: Produces helper in loss

Sissons notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Sissons hasn't been able to string together offense all that well, but he has eight points across his last 15 games. The 31-year-old forward helped out on a Michael McCarron tally in the third period of Tuesday's loss. For the season, Sissons is at 16 points, 64 shots on net, 81 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 56 appearances.