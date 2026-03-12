Colton Sissons headshot

Colton Sissons News: Scores 100th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Sissons scored a goal, added two hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.

This was the 100th goal of Sissons' career, coming in his 740th game. He snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 32-year-old forward is filling a bottom-six role as a key part of the Golden Knights' defensive structure, so he won't always get involved on offense that much. Sissons has five goals, nine points, 57 shots on net, 74 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 50 appearances this season. That puts him on pace for his worst campaign since he had back-to-back 15-point efforts in the abbreviated 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Colton Sissons
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
