Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Colton Sissons headshot

Colton Sissons News: Scores in loss to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Sissons scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

Sissons found the back of the net within the first minute of the third period, and his goal forced the overtime period. However, he only has two points this season, although both have been goals across his last five appearances. Even if he's trending in the right direction, the 31-year-old is not producing enough to be worth a roster spot in most formats.

Colton Sissons
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now