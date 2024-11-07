Fantasy Hockey
Colton Sissons headshot

Colton Sissons News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Sissons (upper body) is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Sissons blocked a shot and had to leave Wednesday's contest, but it doesn't appear his absence will extend any longer. He'll likely fill a middle-six role for Thursday's game. Sissons has one goal and a minus-12 rating over 13 appearances this season.

Colton Sissons
Nashville Predators
