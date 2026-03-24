Colton Sissons headshot

Colton Sissons News: Strikes on power play in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 10:37pm

Sissons scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Sissons scored midway through the second period, but he was the only Vegas player to solve Connor Hellebuyck in this contest. The power-play usage is fairly new for Sissons, who has been on and off the second unit all season but has two points with the man advantage over his last two games. For the season, the 32-year-old is at six goals, 11 points, 65 shots on net, 83 hits, 39 blocked shots and 19 PIM over 56 appearances. His bottom-six role at even strength is likely to keep his offense limited.

Colton Sissons
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Sissons See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton Sissons See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
15 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
176 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
183 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 11
Author Image
Corey Abbott
March 11, 2025
Category Targets: Gearing Up for Fantasy Playoffs
NHL
Category Targets: Gearing Up for Fantasy Playoffs
Author Image
Corey Abbott
March 10, 2025