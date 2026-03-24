Colton Sissons News: Strikes on power play in loss
Sissons scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Sissons scored midway through the second period, but he was the only Vegas player to solve Connor Hellebuyck in this contest. The power-play usage is fairly new for Sissons, who has been on and off the second unit all season but has two points with the man advantage over his last two games. For the season, the 32-year-old is at six goals, 11 points, 65 shots on net, 83 hits, 39 blocked shots and 19 PIM over 56 appearances. His bottom-six role at even strength is likely to keep his offense limited.
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