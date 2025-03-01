Colton Sissons News: Three-point effort in defeat

Sissons notched one goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Islanders.

After the Islanders took a 3-0 lead, Sisons got the Predators on the board at 1:03 of the second period. Going into Saturday's matchup, he didn't have a goal in five games and had gone 19 outings without a multi-point performance. Sissons has seven goals and 19 points through 58 appearances this season.