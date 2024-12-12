Fantasy Hockey
Colton White News: Recalled by New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

White was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday.

White was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he tallied a goal and seven assists over 20 appearances with the AHL club to begin the year. The 27-year-old last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign, when he logged 46 appearances with Anaheim, but he should provide defensive depth for the Devils after being recalled.

