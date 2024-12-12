Colton White News: Recalled by New Jersey
White was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday.
White was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, and he tallied a goal and seven assists over 20 appearances with the AHL club to begin the year. The 27-year-old last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign, when he logged 46 appearances with Anaheim, but he should provide defensive depth for the Devils after being recalled.
