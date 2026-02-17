Colton White News: Recalled from minors
White was summoned from AHL Utica on Tuesday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.
White has contributed four assists, 14 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 23 hits across 23 NHL appearances this season. He hasn't earned a point in 10 AHL games during the 2025-26 campaign.
