Colton White headshot

Colton White News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

White was summoned from AHL Utica on Tuesday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

White has contributed four assists, 14 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 23 hits across 23 NHL appearances this season. He hasn't earned a point in 10 AHL games during the 2025-26 campaign.

Colton White
New Jersey Devils
