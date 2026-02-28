Colton White News: Sent to AHL
White was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.
White has four assists, 14 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 23 hits in 23 NHL appearances this season. The Devils activated Luke Hughes (shoulder) from long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colton White See More