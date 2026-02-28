Colton White headshot

Colton White News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 11:47am

White was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

White has four assists, 14 shots on goal, 16 blocked shots and 23 hits in 23 NHL appearances this season. The Devils activated Luke Hughes (shoulder) from long-term injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Colton White
New Jersey Devils
