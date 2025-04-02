Connor Bedard News: Adds assist Wednesday

Bedard logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Bedard set up Connor Murphy's tally in the second period. This was Bedard's third straight game with a helper, and he has three goals and four assists over his last eight outings after a rather pedestrian early half of March. The 19-year-old center is up to 20 goals, 39 helpers, 177 shots on net, 43 hits, 35 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a minus-38 rating across 75 appearances this season. He's been productive but hasn't taken a step forward compared to his rookie year, though his recent play is encouraging.