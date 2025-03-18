Connor Bedard News: Buries power-play goal

Bedard scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Bedard ended a three-game slide with a goal at 3:46 of the first period. The 19-year-old center has just four points over nine outings in March, a continuation of his inconsistent offense from late February. For the season, Bedard is at 18 goals, 53 points (24 on the power play), 163 shots on net, 62 PIM and a minus-36 rating across 68 appearances. That's eight points back of his total from the same number of contests in 2023-24, and he's also sporting a minus-80 rating for his career while playing on defensively deficient Chicago teams.