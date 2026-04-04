Connor Bedard News: Crosses 70-point mark

Bedard logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Bedard set up Teuvo Teravainen's power-play tally in the second period and helped out on Ilya Mikheyev's empty-netter in the third. It was Bedard's first multi-point effort since March 17, but he hasn't gone more than one game without a point in that span. He's not exactly stringing a streak together either, but he's shown some decent consistency. The 20-year-old has crossed the 70-point mark for the first time with 30 goals, 41 assists, 210 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 64 appearances this season. Still, he has slowed down slightly late in the year, posting 16 points over 18 games since the start of March.