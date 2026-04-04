Connor Bedard News: Crosses 70-point mark
Bedard logged two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Bedard set up Teuvo Teravainen's power-play tally in the second period and helped out on Ilya Mikheyev's empty-netter in the third. It was Bedard's first multi-point effort since March 17, but he hasn't gone more than one game without a point in that span. He's not exactly stringing a streak together either, but he's shown some decent consistency. The 20-year-old has crossed the 70-point mark for the first time with 30 goals, 41 assists, 210 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 64 appearances this season. Still, he has slowed down slightly late in the year, posting 16 points over 18 games since the start of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Bedard See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekYesterday
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 298 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Bedard See More