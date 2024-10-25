Connor Bedard News: Deposits goal in loss

Bedard scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead in the second period. The tally was his second of the season, and this was the first time Bedard had just one point in a game -- he's posted three multi-point efforts and four zeroes so far. The 19-year-old star has two goals, six assists, 29 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over eight contests. While there are still some struggles ahead for the Blackhawks, Bedard remains one of the league's best young players.