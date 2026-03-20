Connor Bedard News: Deposits GWG on Thursday

Bedard tallied the game-winning goal and fired six shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Bedard potted the go-ahead tally just over halfway into Thursday's second period to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead. The 20-year-old star has been a steady contributor to the team's offense since the Olympic break with five goals and 12 points over his last 11 games. Overall, he has 28 goals, 65 points, 184 shots on net and 21 blocked shots across 55 games this season. He sits just two points shy of tying his career high of 67 points, which he posted across 82 games a year ago. At his current scoring pace, Bedard has a chance to challenge the 80-point mark by the end of the season for the first time in his three-year career.